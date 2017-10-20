“We Have An All Round And No Super-Sub”-Starlets Coach

Related Stories Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin, head coach of the National Under-17 team, the Black Starlets, has said they have an all round squad, with no super-sub tag on any player.



The Starlets qualified for the quarter finals of the ongoing 2017 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Under-17 World Cup in India, after beating Niger 2-0.



Paa Kwesi made this known when he was asked whether it was a deliberate strategy to leave out Richard Danso as a super-sub in the competition.



“Leaving Danso on the bench has nothing to do with tactics. We have a strong squad so we play for each other.



“If someone can come from the bench on two occasions and score, then it tells you how strong a team. We will keep working with that to achieve our aim”. He stated.



Richard Danso, who plays for West African Football Academy (WAFA) has played three games out of the four games played so far, scoring two goals with both coming on as a substitute.