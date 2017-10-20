Inter-Milan Withdraw Interest In Ghanaian Youngster Godfred Donsah

Godfred Donsah Related Stories Inter-Milan will no long sign former Ghana U20 midfielder Godfred Donsah.



The 20-year-old was a target for the Nerazzurri who had earlier expressed interest in signing the talented midfielder.



Donsah was a prime target for Inter-Milan together with fellow Ghanaian Alfred Duncan who still remains on the radar of the Italian giants.



Reports emerging indicate the former UEFA Champions League winners have withdrew their interest in the midfielder paving way for Juventus to pop up for the signature of the player.



Donsah's existing contract with Bologna runs out in 2020, but that wouldn't ward off interest from Clubs who have been making several attempts to sign the enterprising youngster.