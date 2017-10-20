Juventus Ready For January Transfer Move For €5m-Rated Godfred Donsah

Related Stories Italian giants Juventus are back in the fray for Ghanaian midfielder Godfred Donsah, calciomercato have reported.



The Old Lady are interested in a January move for the 20-year-old who has emerged a target for several serie A Clubs.



Juventus according to reports are favorites to land the former Ghana U20 midfielder after Inter-Milan pulled out of the race.



Donsah is likely not to stay at Bologna who are unwilling to release their key asset.



Bologna would be tempted to release the player should Juventus submit a good offer for the player.



He is currently valued at €5million but Juventus will be willing to put in a better offer to lure him from his current Club.



The Italian Champions want a replacement for Sami Khadira who is on his way out of the Club as Coach Maximillino Allgeri sees the young midfielder as the right man to replace the German international.