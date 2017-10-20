Black Queens Coach Names Final 18 For Friendly Against France

Related Stories Ghana’s Black Queens team have arrived in Paris for an international friendly against France.



Coach Mas-Didi Dramani named his final 18 players for the game after weeks of training at the Ghanaman Soccer center of Excellence in Prampram.



Eighteen players, eight officials, two management members and one media officer left Ghana for the game in France.



Black Queens squad for France



Nana Ama Asantewaa, Patrick Mantey Janet Egyir, Ellen Coleman, Edem Atorvo, Juliet Acheampong, Mary Essiful, Priscilla Okyere, Priscilla Saahene, Lilly Niber-Lawrence, Mukarama Abdulai, Jane Ayieyam, Peterson Kundok, Faustina Ampah, Portia Boakye, Ernestina Abambila, Elizabeth Addo