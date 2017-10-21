2017 U17 FIFA World Cup: F/T Re-Live- Ghana 1-2 Mali

Related Stories Follow the LIVE play-by-play of the quarter final clash between Ghana and Mali in the 2017 U-17 FIFA World Cup in India at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati on GHANASoccernet.com.



11:00- Hello good morning and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the much anticipated quarter final encounter between the Black Starlets of Ghana and the Eagles of Mali at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.



The last time Ghana reached this stage of the competition was in Korea 2007 when they defeated Peru 2-0 before going on to lose 2-1 to Spain by the same margin in the semi final.



Meanwhile, the Eagles are looking to rectify their errors after finishing as runners-up in 2015 in Chile.



Both coaches, Paa Kwesi Fabin and Jonas Kokou Komla will motivate their troops to ensure they are through to the next stage of the prestigious tournament.



11:15- We are 15 minutes away from kickoff at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. It's Ghana vs Mali.



11: 20- Ongoing is the the national anthems of both teams. Let's take a swift look at the lineups of the two teams.



01'- KICKOFF! It's Ghana vs Mali



02'- The Eagles have started brightly by taking the game to the Ghana.



04' -Ghana try a shot on goal, but it is off-target.



05' -Mali broke free as the danger man Salam Giddou's across the goal shot was blasted away by Ndiaye.



09' - Mali try a shot on goal, but it is off-target.



10'- Ibrahim Sulley concedes a foul on the half way line.



12'- Eric Ayiah gets a second bite of the cherry as he followed a deflected shot but his final delivery goes wide. He's lying on the deck in pain.



14'- Play resumes



15'- Hadji DRAME (Mali) scores!! the big midfielder used his upper body strength to ward off challenge from Gideon Mensah before firing the ball past the near post of Ibrahim Danladi.



17'- Mali are penalised after committing a foul. A player from Mali commits a foul. But Iddriss' lofty free kick goes off the bar



21'- Great run by Djemoussa but his final ball skewed off Mensah. Corner for Mali



22'- Ghana are penalised after committing a foul.



23'- Salam Giddou's free did not pose any trouble to Ibrahim Danladi in post.



25'- Great opportunity for Ghana as Sulley wins free kick on the edge of the box.



26'- Another fine run by Mali as Kane takes on three Ghana players on the left hand side of defence but his cut back cross didn't find any of his teammates.



29'- Ghana concede a free-kick following a challenge on a player from Mali.



30'- Mali are tormenting the Black Starlets with their intelligent runs.



32'- A player from Mali is adjudged to be in an offside position.



34'- Mali almost made it two but goalkeeper Danladi was quick off his line.



35'- Mali are all over Ghana as the Black Starlets are failing to string passes together.



36'- Yellow Card for Najeeb Yakubu following a two lunged tackle on Giddou. He will miss the semifinals should Ghana progress from this round.



39'- Ghana's captain Eric Ayiah is penalised after committing a foul.



40'- Ghana are ruled offside.



44'- Mali are penalised after committing a foul.



45'- Nice one-two play from Mali but Ndiaye's final shot goes wide



Half Time: Brilliant exchanges from an electrifying half. Mali showing a great deal of maturity in attack. Ghana are failing to deal with the sogginess of the pitch following a heavy downpour. Ibrahim Danladi has answered some few questions right while his counterpart Yousouff Koita has had a field day in the first half. A great second half is anticipated. Let's take a break. Stay connected.



We are back!



46'- Welcome back for the second half



47'- Fierce shot from distance from Kudus Mohammed is spilled by Koita



48'- Mali's Diarra commits a foul.



50'- Ghana concede a free-kick following a challenge on a player from Mali



54'- Great darting run by Emmanuel Toku but his final ball finds no one



55'- Substitution for Ghana as Sadiq Ibrahim comes on for Ibrahim Sulley



60'- Goal ! A big error from Ibrahim Danladi hand Mali the second goal.



63'- Mali are penalised after committing a foul. However, Iddrissa's free kick goes off wide.



67'- Ghana are penalised after committing a foul.



68'- Long range shot from Camara is spilled by Danladi but Drame's rebound shot goes into the side net.



69'- Penalty to Ghana as Ibrahim is hacked down.



70'- Goal...Kudus Mohammed converts from the spot kick.



72'- Ghana concede a free-kick following a challenge on a player from Mali.



74'- Camara has been flashed a yellow card after a stamp on Ibrahim. He will miss the next game.



74'- Substitution for Ghana as Emmanuel Toku makes way for Aminu Mohammed



75'- Salam Jiddou makes way for Cheick Doucoure



78'- Long range efforts by Doucoure



80'- Seme Camara comes on for Hadji Drame



82'- Ghana are pushing for the equalizer



85'- Kudus Mohammed commits a foul



88'- Chance for Mali but Doucoure blasts the ball off wide



89'- Mali play short corner



90+ Mali are penalised after committing a foul



90+ Gideon is wailing on the turf after clash with partner Yussif



90'+ Substitution for Mali as Djemoussa makes way for Siaka Sidibe



Algerian referee Medhi Charef blows his whistle for the end of the match...Mali 2-1 Ghana. The Eagles are through to the semi finals stage.



Full Time: