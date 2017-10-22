5 Clubs Fight Relegation October 22

Godwin Attram Related Stories Accra Great Olympics will have another opportunity to pull themselves out of relegation October 22, 2017 when they travel to a tough ground at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park to engage Bechem United in a crucial final Premier League fixture of the season.



Olympics have won their last three league matches to boost their chances of escaping relegation, should they beat Bechem United, who also need to win at home to avoid a similar fate.



The game promises to be a cracker, especially where both sides need a win to stay in the top flight next season.



Bechem United are two points ahead of Olympics but are still unsafe as five clubs, including Ashantigold, Liberty Professionals and Tema Youth, can only know their fate after tomorrow's matches.



The game is a real test for Olympics as they face perhaps, the toughest task in their campaign this season with Bechem United dominating them with two wins and a loss in three matches.



Coach Godwin Attram has managed to lead Olympics to three consecutive wins since his reinstatement as head coach but could have his target met if his side can go past their hurdle by defeating the Hunters at home.



Bechem United have the advantage playing at home but they still need to work tirelessly to prevent Olympics from shocking them.



Tema Youth will visit the Berekum Golden City Park knowing a loss could be detrimental to their survival chances and must therefore beat Berekum Chelsea at their own backyard in that difficult game.



Chelsea are yet to lose at home this season and Tema Youth will surely not have it easy recording vital win over a very organised side whose arrowhead, Stephen Sarfo, is in a pole position to wi the goal king title.



Struggling Liberty Professionals will also fight for an important victory over Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Dansoman Carl Reindolf Park in their bid to remain in the top flight.



In other matches, Accra Hearts of Oak will end their campaign at home as they lock horn with Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium with a third place finish as their target, Wa All Stars will travel to the Ndoum Park to lock horns with Elmina Sharks, WAFA could end their season undefeated at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope if they beat Medeama, and Ebusua Dwarfs will go all out to beat Bolga AllStars at the Tamale Utrecht Park in order to crown an impressive season with a fourth place finish.