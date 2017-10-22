Ghana Captain Ayiah, Asks For Pardon After FIFA Under-17 World Cup Exit

Related Stories Captain of the Ghana U-17 team, the Black Starlets, Eric Ayiah has asked for pardon from Ghanaians, after the team exited from the ongoing Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) U-17 World Cup India.



Ghana was knocked out of the competition at the quarter final stage, as they suffered a 2:1 defeat to a stronger Malian side.



In an interview at the team’s base at Guwahati, captain Ayiah noted that their exit was disappointing not for the team alone but the entire nation, but asked for forgiveness.



“The game against Mali wasn’t easy.. It wasn’t our wish to lose but its football, we did our part and we would have loved to progress.



“We know how supportive our country has been and all I can say on behalf of the team, is that they should pardon us and not feel disappointed in us, but rather remind us in prayer to fight for a better future for the nation," he noted.



The Black Starlets lost to Mali on three occasions in 2017, including a painful one nil lose at the final of the African U-17 championship in Gabon and a 2:1 lose in a friendly in Dubai.