“I Am Sorry For My Mistake”- Starlets Goalkeeper

Related Stories Danlad Ibrahum, goalkeeper of the National U-17 football team, the Black Starlets, has apologized the goalkeeping error that handed Mali a 2-1 defeat over Ghana in the quarter-finals of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) in India.



A case of misjudgment on the part of the goalkeeper gifted the Malians their second goal after Hadji Drame had put them ahead in the 15th minute in the first quarterfinal matches currently going on at the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).



In an interview with the young goalkeeper at the team’s hotel in Guwahati, he said, “sometimes when playing in the rains, the gloves get so wet and slippery.



“I made my mind to push the ball out because I didn’t want to take the chance of trying to grab it. There was not so much power behind the ball and I didn’t get the movement of the ball well.



“It pains me a lot that the team couldn’t go beyond this stage. We had plans of taking the name of Ghana high in this competition but it didn’t work out,” he said.



According to Danlad Ghana lost to a better side and wished the Malians go far and raise the flag of Africa high.