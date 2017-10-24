Hearts Of Oak Deliberately Lost Against Inter Allies

Related Stories A staunch member of Accra Hearts of Oak known in football circles as Atalayo has stated emphatically that the phobians sold their final Premier League game against Inter Allies.



This comes after several allegations of match fixing and betting scandals in the Ghana Premier League.



Match fixing occurs as a match is played to a completely or partially pre-determined result, violating the rules of the game and often the law.



The most common reason is to obtain a payoff from gramblers, but players may also perform poorly to gain future advantage.



On Asempa FM’S Ultimate Sports show Tuesday, Atalayo claimed Hearts of Oak played a fixed match.



“We sold our game against Inter Allies because we wanted to help their team. They are our brothers and we needed to help them so we did, we couldn’t have beaten them”.



“We didn’t play a fixed match; however, we sold the match to Inter Allies,” he added.



The Phobians played Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium on match day 30.





