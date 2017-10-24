Black Starlets Arrive In Ghana Today After Quarter Final Defeat

Related Stories Ghana's U17 male team will touch down in the country today after failing to reach the semi finals of this year's FIFA U17 World Cup in India.



The Black Starlets were bundled out of the competition on Saturday when they lost to Mali 2-1 in a quarter final fixture.



The two-time Africa and World champions found the Malians too hot to handle, losing to their West African counterpart for the third time in six months.



The entire team are expected back home on Tuesday evening. The future of coach Samuel Fabin is up in the air after his third failed attempt in six years with the Black Starlets.





Source: footballghana.com