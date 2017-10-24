Black Queens Coach Not Surprised By Heavy Defeat To France

Related Stories Black Queens Coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani is not surprised by the team’s heavy defeat to France in Tuesday’s international friendly match in Reims.



Ghana suffered an 8-0 defeat at the hands of the European powerhouse in the friendly which served as preparatory grounds for both teams.



The Black Queens having enjoyed possession and conceded just one goal in the first half shipped in seven goals in the second half to taste humiliation.



Mas-Ud Didi Dramani who is still building his team for next year’s Africa Women’s Championship says he is not surprised by the result.



“I think in football these kind of football are likely to happen when you build a new team. And when you play an experience team you must respect the forces of the opponent



“We had our goals, not thinking about the scoreline but thinking about how we wanted to play,( having in mind) what the team went through. This team was just gathered two weeks ago and we have professional players who joined just two days ago.”



The defeat follows an 11-1 drubbing to Germany months ago in a friendly.