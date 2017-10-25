Brewster Scores Hat-trick To Send England To First Ever U-17 W'Cup Final

Related Stories A second hat-trick in as many matches from Rhian Brewster led England into the final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 after a 3-1 victory over Brazil in Kolkata on Wednesday. The Three Lions will meet either Mali or Spain, who contest the other semi-final, on Saturday.



The first half – played in front of 63,881 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium – lived up to the billing, as the Three Lions twice took the lead through Brewster. The Liverpool striker opened the scoring just ten minutes in, finishing off Callum Hudson-Odoi’s cross on the rebound.



Brazil restored parity un between Brewster’s first-half brace, equalising through Wesley on 21 minutes after England goalkeeper Curtis Anderson could only block Paulinho’s powerful strike into the goalscorer’s path. But England were back in front just before the break, with Brewster scoring his tournament-leading sixth goal from Steven Sessegnon’s byline cut-back.



It was the No9 that then sealed England’s passage into the final with his third goal of the game, as he converted a low cross at the far post from substitute Emile Smith Rowe. Defeat for Brazil will see them play in the match for third place, also on Saturday.