Neymar Banned For One Match

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will serve a one-game ban following his red card against Marseille on Sunday.



After picking up his first red card since joining the Ligue 1 side from Barcelona for a world-record fee, Neymar will be forced to sit out PSG's match against Nice on Friday.



The Brazil international was sent off late in the 2-2 draw in Le Classique after clashing with Lucas Ocampos, who may have overdramatised the incident.



It was Neymar's second yellow card in three minutes, but Edinson Cavani managed to earn Ligue 1 leaders PSG a point with a late free-kick.



Neymar will face a further one-match suspension if he commits the same offence before the end of the Ligue 1 season.