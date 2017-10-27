Hearts And Kotoko Could Pull Out of FA Cup Final Clash

Related Stories Ghana football is set to suffer an unforgettable traumatic experience with emerging reports that the two biggest sides in the country - Hearts and Kotoko could pull out of the finals of the MTN FA Cup following a directive from the Sports Ministry to change the kickoff time.



The two sides are believed to be hooked up in an ongoing crunch meeting following the order from the MOYS claiming the health of the players will be at risk if they kickoff time is changed from 5pm to 3pm.



The Ministry of Youth and Sports in a letter signed by the Deputy Minister Hon. Pius Hadzide ordered the FA Cup Committee to change the kickoff.



time of the game from 5pm to 3pm due to safety precautions from the national security and also the long distance to be traveled by fans of both clubs to watch the game.



The directive which, according to insiders, does not sit well both sides has infuriated the two giants to consider pulling out of the clash regardless of the consequencies.



Deep throat sources from the camps of both teams have disclosed to Ghanasoccernet.com that the players have been training at 6pm for the past two week to acclimatise for the clash and the new time from the Sports Ministry will affect their performance in the game.



Again, both clubs claim the temperature in Tamale is very high and for the sides to play under the scorching sun will have health implications on the players.



The relentless effort put in by the leadership of the FA Cup Committee and the Ghana Football Association in organising the competition will be useless should the clubs pull out of the competition due to the order of the MOYS to change the kickoff time.



The clash will be the first time both clubs will be playing in a competitive game against each other outside their traditional home grounds - Accra and Kumasi.