Nyantakyi Gets FIFA Appointment...

Related Stories World football governing body, Fifa, has appointed Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi as a member of the board of the newly-established FIFA Foundation.



Nyantakyi was appointed during the meeting of the FIFA Council in Kolkata, India on Friday, 27, October 2017.



FIFA President, Gianni Infantino and FIFA Council member, Sonia Bien-Aime are the other members of the FIFA Foundation Board.



The FIFA Foundation is established with the purpose of providing a solid legal and institutional basis for FIFA’s social development initiatives.



According to Fifa, one of the core intentions of the foundation will be to institutionalise a commitment of the FIFA Legends to engage in such activities and act as promoters of FIFA’s aims and objectives related to social development.



The Fifa Foundation is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2018. Later in the year, the FIFA Council will appoint a selection of respected personalities –from football and other areas of society –as additional members of the Foundation.



Meanwhile, the FIFA Council has also approved an increase in the prize money for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia to a total amount of $400 million, 12 per cent up from the $358 million of the 2014 edition.



The council also approved the following:



Approval of the following FIFA tournament dates:



FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018: 5 to 24 August 2018

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Uruguay 2018: 13 November to 1 December 2018

FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018: 12 to 22 December 2018

FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019: 7 June to 7 July 2019