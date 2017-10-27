 
 

 Home   >   Sports   >   Football/Soccer   >   201710   >   Yaw Preko Quits Nigerian side Ifeanyi Ubah To Push for Ghana U20 Job







Yaw Preko Quits Nigerian side Ifeanyi Ubah To Push for Ghana U20 Job
 
<< Prev  |  
 
27-Oct-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 
Ghanaian Coach Yaw Preko has left Nigerian Professional Football League sie Ifeanyi Ubah following the expiration of his contract. 

Preko, an ex-Ghana international, has mutually left the club to push for a national team job. The former Anderlecht forward was promoted after the sacking of Japanese trainer Kenich Yatsuhashi.

The former Hearts of Oak assistant coach is eyeing the vacant Ghana Under-20 job.  

He guided the side to a 7th placed finish at the end of last season.
 
 
 
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 