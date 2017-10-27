Yaw Preko Quits Nigerian side Ifeanyi Ubah To Push for Ghana U20 Job

Related Stories Ghanaian Coach Yaw Preko has left Nigerian Professional Football League sie Ifeanyi Ubah following the expiration of his contract.



Preko, an ex-Ghana international, has mutually left the club to push for a national team job. The former Anderlecht forward was promoted after the sacking of Japanese trainer Kenich Yatsuhashi.



The former Hearts of Oak assistant coach is eyeing the vacant Ghana Under-20 job.



He guided the side to a 7th placed finish at the end of last season. Source: ghanasoccernet.com