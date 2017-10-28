I Will Win The FA Cup For You – Polack Tells Kotoko Fans

Steve Polack, coach of Asante Kotoko has expressed optimism of his side’s chances of lifting this year’s FA Cup final against arch rivals Hearts of Oak at the Tamale Sports Stadium on Sunday October 29.

The two rivals are meeting for the first time in the finals of the competition since 1990. Kotoko defeated Hearts by four goals to two in that final.

This year’s final has been dubbed the ‘unmissable’ and it will give the people of Tamale the chance to see the two giants locking horns for the first in the region.

In a pre-match conference ahead of the game, coach Polack said the success of their season will be defined by what happens on Sunday hence anything but a win for his side will be disappointing, adding that, he is keen on making the fans smile.

“We are going on a high and that means we are going all out to win the cup on Sunday. I believe with the attitude of my players at training, we are going all out for victory. I want see the Kotoko family all smiling after Sunday’s game,” an assertive Polack remarked.

The eight time champions of the competition last won it in 2014 by defeating Inter Allies.

The winner of the ‘unmissable’ final will represent the country at next year’s CAF Confederations Cup in addition to a GHC150,000.00 cash price.