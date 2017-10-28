Give The Starlets a Break – Awudu Issaka

A former Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) U-17 world cup winner, Awudu Issaka has expressed anger at the way some Ghanaians have harshly criticized the Black Starlets for their failed attempt at this year’s world cup in India.

The Starlets, who were tipped to win the tournament, unfortunately got eliminated by their African opponents Mali at the quarter final stage following a 2-1 defeat. The team has since been heavily criticized in the local media for their style of play with many suggesting that their play lacked the Ghanaian identity.

Issaka, 38, in an interview with the GNA Sports, said the boys are still young talents, so the least Ghanaians could have done for them was to encourage them.

“They have done well so we should encourage them. I think they did what they could do. That’s how far their strength could carry them and so we can’t blame them. We saw them when they started and how they ended,” he said.

The 1995 U-17 world cup winner said the nation should help in their development by grooming and monitoring their progression.

“We (Ghana) should have a mechanism to group them and see to their progression because they have the qualities to excel in future. We shouldn’t leave them to go astray because they are still young and they need proper guidance. If scouts could pick some of them then that should even tell us that they are good players.”