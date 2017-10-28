2017 FA CUP FINAL: Big Blow To Kotoko

Related Stories Asante Kotoko SC have been dealt a heavy blow as striker Sadick Adams looks very doubtful for the crucial FA Cup final encounter against bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak set for Sunday.



The former Ghana U17 forward couldn't finish the last training session held at the Tamale Sports Stadium on Saturday ahead of the game after suffering a knock.



Final assessment of the striker is expected early Sunday to ascertain whether he can feature for the Porcupine Warriors in the historic finals.



Source: ghanasoccernet.com