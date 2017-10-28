Confusion rocks Kotoko and Hearts training session in Tamale ahead of FA Cup final clash

Related Stories Massive confusion blared the beautiful training session of Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Saturday afternoon after Hearts of Oak reported late for their mandatory training session.

Blows flowed with some few minutes to the end of Kotoko's training session with a Kotoko fan being at the receiving end when Hearts fans forced their way into the closed inner perimeter.



Asante Kotoko were just about completing their session when Hearts of Oak arrived but the Porcupine Warriors stayed on the field for close to 30 minutes insisting they will not permit Hearts to hold their mandatory session ahead of the game.



Hearts of Oak claim they had changes in their flight arrangements and arrived in Tamale at 11:30am instead of the planned 9:30am, hence their inability to hold their mandatory session which was pegged from 8am to 11am.



Hearts, according to organisers were supposed to train between 8am to 11am for Kotoko to train between 3pm to 5pm.



Kotoko claimed they were uncomfortable with Hearts training after them and would not leave the field for the Phobians to train since their period between 8am to 11am had elapsed.



Organiser had a turbulent moment of restoring sanity to allow Hearts to train which took the Phobians deep into the dark.



The two sides will clash in a titanic encounter on Sunday in the MTN FA Cup final which both will, for the first time, play each other outside their traditional home grounds.