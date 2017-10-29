Eddie Nketiah Will Always Score Goals - Thierry Henry

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has backed young Ghanaian striker Edmund Nketiah to become a star after his two goals as a substitute in Tuesday's Carabao Cup win over Norwich City at the Emirates.

Nketiah, brought on as a late substitute by manager Arsene Wenger, equalised with five minutes remaining before heading an extra-time winner.

And Henry, writing in The Sun, said the 18-year-old had a talent that meant "he will always score goals, even when he's 60."

He added: "I worked with him when I was with the under-18s and I was delighted to see him grab two goals -- delighted but not surprised.

"He is a great kid and was a pleasure to work with. He was always on time, listened hard and was a good worker, willing to learn and improve.

"He will always score goals, even when he's 60. He is just a killer in the box, as he showed against Norwich."

Henry said England youth international Nketiah was "not a fancy player, all stepovers and dragbacks," adding: "He is just lethal in front of goal. He doesn't need many chances.

"If that guy plays, he scores. Simple. Of course, the hardest thing will be to get a chance at a big club like Arsenal -- but he's made the best possible start."