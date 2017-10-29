Kotoko Wins MTN FA Cup

Kumasi Asante Kotoko were on Sunday crowned champions of the 2016/2017 MTN FA Cup competition after beating their arch rivals Accra Hearts of Oak by three goals to one at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

Saddick Adams of Kumasi Asante Kotoko scored a hat trick in the first half of the game.

He first connected a cross into the net in the second minute, then converted a penalty in the 30th minute after a Kotoko player was fouled in the 18 yard box, and also taking advantage of a poor defensive decision by Hearts to score his third during injury time of the first half.





Thomas Abbey scored a consolation for Hearts in the 58th minute.





This was the first time both teams are plying the MTN FA Cup finals at the Tamale Sports Stadium, a 20,017 – capacity facility.





For their prize, Kumasi Asante Kotoko received a trophy and a cheque for GHc 50,000.00 from MTN, one of the telecom giants in the country.