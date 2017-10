Related Stories Watch highlights of Saddick Adams' hat-trick for Asante Kotoko in Sunday's 3-1 MTN FA Cup final win over arch-rivals Hearts of Oak at the Tamale Sports Stadium.



The former Ghana youth international opened the scoring as early as the second minute when he sublimely finished off a nice pass from Kwame Boahene.



His second was from the spot-kick after turning pass Richard Akorfi who had no option but to pull him down inside the box.



Adams then popped up with the third on added on time of the first half after intercepting a back pass header from centre back.



He rounded up the goalkeeper Bernard Mensah and coolly slotted home into a gaping net.



Hearts came back in the second half stronger and pulled one back through captain Thomas Abbey who headed in a Fatawu Mohammed cross from the right.









Source: ghanasoccernet.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.