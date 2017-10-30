Kotoko Presents Crown To Tamale Chief...

Related Stories Kotoko have presented their Ghana FA Cup title to the chief of Tamale Naa Dawuni Alhassan.



Players and officials of the Porcupine Warriors visited the traditional ruler of the Northern region on Monday.



Kotoko thumped bitterest rivals Hearts of OAK 3-1 to clinch their 9th FA Cup crown at the Tamale stadium.



Striker Saddick Adams bagged a sensational brace to silence critics with Thomas Abbey getting a consolation for the Phobians. Source: ghanasoccernet.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.