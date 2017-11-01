GFA Consoles Agogo

Related Stories The Ghana Football Association has issued a heartfelt message to former Black Stars striker Junior Agogo who is struggling to speak since suffering a stroke.



Agogo who became Ghana’s poster boy during the 2008 AFCON was diagnosed with a devastating stroke which got him bedridden two years ago.



Featuring in a BBC documentary ‘Speechless’, Agogo opened up on his battle to regain his speech after suffering from the ailment and further revealed that he was no longer in touch with his former international teammates since he suffered the stroke.



However, the Ghana FA after hearing the current development regarding Agogo’s health condition has issued a heartfelt message to the former Zamalek man.





Ghana FA (GFA)

✔@ghanafaofficial

Pain makes you stronger, the pain you feel today will be the strength you feel tomorrow. Stay strong Junior Manuel Agogo







