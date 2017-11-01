Provisional 30-Man List For 2017 African Player Of The Year Award...Atsu, Partey Named

Related Stories Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu and Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey have been named in a provisional 30-man list for the 2017 African Player of the Year Award.



The pair are in a tall list which includes reigning African Player of the Year Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon as well as Senegalese star Sadio Mane.



There are also places for Manchester United defender Eric Baily, Naby Keita of Guinea and RB Leipzig fame.



Atsu, 25, starred as the Black Stars finished fourth at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.



Partey, who plays for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid has been phenomenal for both and country in the year under review.



He has scored four goals in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers- where his quality has come under the spotlight for good reasons.



The winner will be decided by votes from the Head Coaches/Technical Directors of the National Associations affiliated to CAF, members of the CAF Technical and Development Committee and a panel of Media Experts.



The Awards Gala will be held on Thursday, 4 January 2018 in Accra, Ghana.



Nigerian energy giants, Aiteo, are the headline sponsors of next year’s edition that will see players, officials and administrators who distinguished themselves exemplary during the year under review being honoured for their efforts towards the development of the game on the continent.



African Player of the Year



1. Ali Maaloul (Tunisia & Al Ahly)



2. Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso & Lyon)



3. Cedric Bakambu (DR Congo & Villareal)



4. Christian Atsu (Ghana & Newcastle)



5. Christian Bassogog (Cameroon & Henan Jianye)



6. Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)



7. Eric Bailly (Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester United)



8. Essam El Hadary (Egypt & Al Taawoun)



9. Fabrice Ondoa (Cameroon & Sevilla)



10. Fackson Kapumbu (Zambia & Zesco)



11. Jean Michel Seri (Cote d’Ivoire & Nice)



12. Junior Kabananga (DR Congo & Astana)



13. Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco & Feyenoord)



14. Keita Balde (Senegal & Monaco)



15. Khalid Boutaib (Morocco & Yeni Malatyaspor)



16. Mbwana Samata (Tanzania & Genk)



17. Michael Olunga (Kenya & Girona)



18. Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)



19. Moussa Marega (Mali & Porto)



20. Naby Keita (Guinea & RB Leipzig)



21. Percy Tau (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)



22. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund)



23. Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)



24. Thomas Partey (Ghana & Atletico Madrid)



25. Victor Moses (Nigeria & Chelsea)



26. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon & Porto)



27. William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria & Bursaspor)



28. Yacine Brahimi (Algeria & Porto)



29. Youssef Msakni (Tunisia & Al Duhail)



30. Yves Bissouma (Mali & Lille)