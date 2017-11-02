Asante Kotoko strike pre-season exchange programme deal with Tunisian side CS Sfaxien

Related Stories Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have signed a partnership deal with Tunisian side CS Sfaxien.



The two clubs have a pre-season exchange programme.



This will see them play international friendlies to sharpen them for continental assignments.



Kotoko have qualified to play in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers after winning the MTN FA Cup finals. Source: ghanasoccernet.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.