Fred Pappoe Wants To Become Ghana FA President In 2019

Related Stories Former vice-president Fred Pappoe says he would contest the Ghana Football Association presidential election in 2019.



The Great Olympics board member believes the time is right for him to vie for the top job in Ghana football.



''Yeah, it's fairly possible if am being frank with you, it’s very possible at the right time I will start campaigning", Pappoe told Kumasi-based Angel FM.



''For now whatever it is in football, is no secret because people know it but there is no need for me to have offenses now. If I make my decisions, I will tell myself.''



Pappoe was deputy to Kwesi Appiah during his first term and was also chairman of the Black Stars management committeee.



He was later appointed chairman of the Black Stars B management committee.