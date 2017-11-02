“I Wasn’t Surprised Hearts Lost To Kotoko” - Mohammed Polo

Related Stories Former Accra Hearts of Oak player and coach, Mohammed Polo Tuesday said he was not surprised Hearts lost to Kumasi Asante Kotoko by 3:1 in the MTN FA Cup final.



According to Mohammed Polo, Hearts were over confident and felt they could easily win the game.



“Hearts came into the game being over confident and felt they could win the game, but matches between these two clubs are not played like that.



“Is it only the determined team, who wins matches of this nature…you have to work for it and show attitude and that is what Kotoko did on that day.



“I wasn’t surprised of the early goals…Hearts got it all wrong” he added.



The former Black Stars player also noted that this is the time for both clubs to go back and learn from the just ended season and strategize for the seasons ahead.



“They all have to go back and work things out…they should decide on where they want the teams to be and stop apportioning blames.



This is the time for coaches to do a good job, because they will get enough time to poach the type of players the team needs”.



A hat trick from Kotoko’s Saddick Adams and a consolation from Thomas Abbey ensured the game ended 3:1 in favour of Kotoko.