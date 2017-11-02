Partey Out Of Ghana’s Squad For Egypt Clash

Related Stories Kwesi Appiah, head coach of the senior national team the Black Stars has named a twenty-three man squad to face Egypt for the last Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier on Sunday, November 12 in Cape Coast.



Skipper Asamoah Gyan is back in the squad after missing the team’s last two matches through injury. Thomas Partey who acted as captain in Gyan’s absence will however miss this clash due to suspension following accumulated cards.



Meanwhile, Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso will make a return to the team since the reign of former coach Avram Grant ended earlier this year. France based Majeed Waris also returns to the side following an impressive form at club side.



Nana Ampomah, 21, of Waasland-Beveren in Belgium has earned his debut call up together with Abass Mohammed of Harrisburg City, USA and BK Hacken midfielder Nasiru Mohammed.



Joseph Addo of league champions Aduana Stars is the only locally based player in the side.



With Egypt having booked their place for next year’s mundial already, Appiah is expected to use this game to continue the rebuilding process for the team as the results of the game will only be used for the records.





Below is the full squad:



GOALKEEPERS : Richard Ofori (Maritzburg, South Africa), Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars, Ghana), Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France).



DEFENDERS: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Daniel Opare (Augsburg, Germany), Lumor Agbenyenu (Portimonse, Portugal), Abas Mohammed (Harrisburg City, USA), Nicholas Opoku (Club Africain, Tunisia), Kasim Nuhu (Young Boys, Switzerland), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England)



MIDFIELDERS: Joseph Attamah (Istanbul Basaksehir, Turkey), Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain), Ebenezer Ofori (Stuttgart, Germany), Godfred Donsah (Bologna, Italy), Nasiru Mohammed (BK Hacken, Sweden), Patrick Twumasi (Astana FC, Kazakhstan), Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Edwin Gyasi (Aalesund, Norway).



FORWARDS: Raphael Dwamena (FC Zurich, Switzerland), Asamoah Gyan (Kayerispor, Turkey), Majeed Waris (Lorent, France), Boakye Yiadom (Crvena Zvezda, Serbia).