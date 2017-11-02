Kwesi Appiah Shocked By Death Of Yakubu Abubakar

Related Stories Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has expressed extreme shock over the death of former Black Stars midfielder Yakubu Abubakar.



Abubakar won two Eredivisie titles in 2002 and 2004 and also played in the Champions League with Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.



The versatile midfield who represented Ghana at various levels in football was battling with illness but lost the fight.



Appiah in an exclusive interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM shared his fond memories of the boisterous midfielder.



''Abubakar‘s death has been a shock to many of us. He was a very good college and we all shared the same platform on which we chat.



''We were actually informed about his ailment and planned of a visit but unfortunately, he passed out.



''We are really sad about the news but my deepest condolences go to the family and to all ex-footballers.''