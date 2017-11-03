Kotoko Defender Ohene Brenya Retires From Football

Related Stories Kotoko defender Henry Ohene Brenya has confirmed retirement from football after 15 years in the game.



The center-back hanged his boots at age 32.



Ohene Brenya, one of the longest serving players at Kotoko joined the Porcupine Warriors in 2008 from Berekum Arsenal.



“Yes, it is true I have retired from the game, I have been in the game for some time now, about 15 years and I think I have to leave to allow the young ones get the chance as well,” he Atinka FM



The defender won three League titles and two FA Cup trophies with Kotoko in his nine-year stay at the Club.



He also played for Kade Hotspurs and Tano Bofoakwa. Source: ghanasportsonline.com