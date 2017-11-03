Prince Tagoe Restate His Wish To End Career At Hearts Of Oak

Related Stories Ghanaian striker Prince Tagoe has reiterated his desire to end his career at Accra Hearts of Oak.



Tagoe shot to fame at the Rainbow Club where he won the top scorer in the Ghana Premier League with 18 goals.



The player who joined Hearts of Oak as a young striker was handed a big opportunity which eventually gave him the chance to play in Europe.



Hearts of Oak also gave the player the opportunity to justify himself in the Black Stars team where he represented the country at the 2006 Cup of Nations and 2010 FIFA World Cup.



Now 30-years, the former Club Africain and Bursaspor attacker has restated his wish to play for the Ghanaian giants before hanging his boots.



“Definitely they will see me playing for Hearts of Oak but I am giving myself some few time but I will definitely end my career at Hearts of Oak,” the former TSG Hoffenheim striker told Class FM.



He added, “I am planning to join a new which I am working on that and very soon we will conclude the deal but at the moment it is 75 percent done.”



The player is currently without a Club after ending his contract with Israeli Club Hapoel Bnei Lod.