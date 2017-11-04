Ghanaian Player Who Signed For Real Madrid Now A Kit Man

Related Stories Fuenlabrada, in the Spanish third tier, have in their ranks an ex-footballer who enjoyed a rollercoaster career. Babe Sule even won a World Cup and even signed for Real Madrid.



The story of Baba Sule is full of challenges. The former Ghanaian footballer had to overcome injuries which caused him to hang up his boots in 2006.



But Baba refused to quit football completely and found his way to Fuenlabrada, where the club from Madrid opened their doors for him to become the new kit man, and he couldn't be happier as a man who loved, loves and will always love football.



In 1995 he celebrated his greatest success when he scored past a certain Julio Cesar in the final of the U17 World Cup with the Ghanaian national team, who eventually ended up winning the game and taking home the trophy.



Baba Sule wanted to make his name in Spanish football and arrived at Mallorca just a year later, but he contracted hepatitis, which cut his progress short. That was the first setback the former player experienced in his career... and it wouldn't be the last.



He left Mallorca for Ourense, where he broke two bones in his arm. Nevertheless, Baba returned to take part in the U20 World Cup, where he scored two more goals, but Ghana finished in fourth place.



Then in 1999, Real Madrid took a chance with the youngster and signed him into their youth ranks, but he failed to make an appearance for Los Blancos and moved on to Leganes. But injuries continued to plague his career...



"I tore my ligaments in the first game of the season. I then recovered and on my first day back in action I damaged my knee. It was very hard for me," he admitted.



His sporting career ended in 2006 when he could no longer endure his injuries, and it was then he had to find a means to leave, so he became a chauffeur for David De Gea during his days in the Atletico Madrid academy, as well as finding time to become an electrician.



Two years ago, Baba Sule's life changed again when he received the call from Fuenlabrada, and now he is still enjoying the beautiful game as a kit man at the Spanish third tier side.