Randy Abbey On Running For Ghana FA Presidency

Bankroller of second-tier side Heart of Lions, Randy Abbey has ruled himself out as a candidate for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Presidency.



The former communications director of the GFA had been viewed as one of the potential successors to Kwesi Nyantakyi, who announced he would be stepping down in 2019.



But Abbey, in an interview on Asempa FM said he will not stand to be the next leader of the local organization.



“I will not contest for the FA presidency in 2019 but I will help with all the knowledge I have when given the opportunity,”



He added ''I do not need to be the president to help develop football in Ghana'', entreating Kwesi Nyantakyi to ''institute some reforms before he leaves office”.



However, Fred Pappoe, whom Randy worked with at GFA, has declared his intentions to succeed Nyantakyi.