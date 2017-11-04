Thomas Partey Scores A Phenomenal Goal For Atletico Madrid

Related Stories Ghana midfielder Thomas Teye Partey scored a late winner to hand Atletico Madrid all the three maximum points in their La Liga clash with Deportivo La Coruna at the Estadio Riazor on Saturday night.



Partey who scored against Qarabag in midweek to earn his side a 1-1 draw in the champions league curled a superb ball into the far corner of the net of the Blue and Whites in the 90th minute after Gabi laid a free kick on his path.



The Ghanaian operated in the heart of midfield and was at his usual best with his ability to defend and also join the attackers when needed.



Before Partey netted that delicious effort, former Manchester United goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon had denied the Atletico attackers led by Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro on several occasions.



The former Tema Youth player who has been nominated for the 2017 African Footballer of the year award has netted in all competitions for his side this season.