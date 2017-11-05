Steve Polack To Be Given 2 Years Contract By Asante Kotoko

Related Stories The marriage between FA Cup Champions Asante Kotoko and trainer Steve Polack is set to be extended for 24 more months as the Porcupine Warriors have resolved to hand the Finnish a 2-year contract extension, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.



"The management has agreed to give him two more years. He's happy and we are happy with him too. We are only left to document the deal," a top management member told Ghanasoccernet.com



Talks with the flamboyant manager are through as the two parties have agreed to continue their contractual intercourse.



A top management member at Kotoko tell the nation's finest soccer website Ghanasoccernet.com that it is 90% done deal for the Finnish to continue his job waiting for him to only append his signature to the deal.



Polack joined Asante Kotoko after ten matches in the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season after Croatian trainer Zdravko Lugarosic was booted out following poor results.



The immediate assignment for the Finnish trainer was to steer the Porcupine Warriors till the end of the season but his exploits have satisfied the leadership of Kotoko hence his contract extension.



Polack took over the club and ended the first round of the season without a defeat restoring hopes that the fortunes of the Reds are on the ascendancy.



Although Polack ended the season on 5th position in the 16-club league, he steered the Porcupine Warriors to their first FA Cup title since 2014.



Polack is believed to have landed the contract extension following the stupendous show of the team in the FA Cup final game, mauling bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak by 3-1.