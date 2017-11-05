“Kwesi Nyantakyi Has Played His Part For Ghana Football”- Mohammed Polo

Related Stories Former Accra Hearts of Oak coach and Black Stars player, Mohammed Polo has described the reign of Kwesi Nyantakyi, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as successful.



The 1975 Ghana Premier League (GPL) player of the year noted in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA), that it was no mean a feat to qualify a country to three consecutive world cups.



“Nyantakyi has done his best and played his part for Ghana football, you cannot do everything in this world.



“What he has done, he should leave it for posterity to judge and if someone can come later and equal his feat that would be fine, then we move forward." He said.



According to Polo, Nyantakyi, who assumed office as the president of GFA in December 2005, helped the Black Stars to qualify for its maiden Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup in Germany 2006 with subsequent qualifications in South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014.



“It would not only be bad for one person to be in helm of affairs for things to get bad. He should leave for us to see who would come and equal his record or go beyond that”.