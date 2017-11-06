Inter-Allies Fined GHc1,000 For Misconduct

|
|
|
|
|
The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association have fined Inter-Allies GHC1,000 for misconduct during their League match against Great Olympics at the El Wak Stadium.
Technical team members and supporters of the Club could not hold their patience in a game they lost 1-0 to the relegated side.
The bench of Inter-Allies rushed onto the assistant referee 1 after a goal scored by Isaac Osae was ruled off side.
By so doing, the Ghana Football Association after reviewing a match report submitted by the commissioner of the game have decided to penalize the La-based Club with a GHC1,000 fine which is expected to be paid within the next 14 working days.
Inter-Allies for the second time running narrowly escaped relegation after finishing 13th on the League table.
|
|
|
|
|Source: ghanasportsonline.com
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|