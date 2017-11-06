Inter-Allies Fined GHc1,000 For Misconduct

Related Stories The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association have fined Inter-Allies GHC1,000 for misconduct during their League match against Great Olympics at the El Wak Stadium.



Technical team members and supporters of the Club could not hold their patience in a game they lost 1-0 to the relegated side.



The bench of Inter-Allies rushed onto the assistant referee 1 after a goal scored by Isaac Osae was ruled off side.



By so doing, the Ghana Football Association after reviewing a match report submitted by the commissioner of the game have decided to penalize the La-based Club with a GHC1,000 fine which is expected to be paid within the next 14 working days.



Inter-Allies for the second time running narrowly escaped relegation after finishing 13th on the League table.