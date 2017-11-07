Ghana To Unveil New Jersey On Sunday

Related Stories The Black Stars will unveil their new kits when they take on Egypt in the final World Cup qualifier on Sunday.



The kits designed by puma will have the country’s original colours of Red, yellow and green with the black star.



The new Jersey is a replica of the team’s apparel during the 90’s.



Ghana, for some time now have been in unusual white and black jersey which has been the team’s home kit.



However the new design will see the team wearing the famous traditional red, yellow and green colours. Source: ghanasportsonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.