Kwesi Appiah Explains Reason For Wakaso Return To Black Stars

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has opened up on the reasons he recalled midfielder Mubarak Wakaso for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt.



Wakaso has not featured for the four-time Africa champions since the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.



But his form for Spanish LaLiga side Deportivo Alaves has prompted coach Kwesi Appiah to hand him a recall into the team for the last match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign against the Pharaohs of Egypt.



"Wakaso plays as a defensive midfielder and, at the moment Afriyie Acquah is returning from and Alfred Duncan is injured, so automatically i only have Attamah Lawerh," Appiah tolf Graphic Sports.



"I need to bring someone who I know already can play that role."



The match will come off at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday November 12.