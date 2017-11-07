Osagyefo Ageymang-Badu Sports Stadium To Be Upgraded

Related Stories Aduana Stars FC, champions of the 2016/2017 Ghana’s Premier League has signed a contract with Amasco Consult, a local agent for Amasco Associates Limited, to expand and upgrade the Osagyefo Agyemang-Badu Sports Stadium into a standard stadium.



According to Mr Albert Yaya Commey, the Club’s Chief Executive Officer, on completion, the project would be the home grounds, as the club has qualified to represent Ghana for the Confederation of Africa (CAF) Champions League next year.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Sunday at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Brong-Ahafo Region, Mr Commey said additional stands and new pitches would be developed, adding that modern floodlights would also be installed at the stadium.



Works on the project, expected to be completed within 42 days, he added is estimated at more than GHC80, 000.00.

Mr. Commey appealed to particularly Dormaa-Ahenkro citizens’ abroad, corporate bodies, philanthropists and football enthusiasts to support so that the project would be completed as scheduled.



He commended Osageyfo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, who is also the life patron for his commitment and immense contributions towards the success of the club and the welfare of the players.



Mr Commey also expressed appreciation to the chiefs and people of Dormaa Traditional Area for their support which propelled the club to win the 2016/2017 premier league competition.