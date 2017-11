Related Stories The talented young Ghana Black Stars player who plays for English club side Swansea City has shared photos of himself together with his two adorable children.



The youngest of Ghanaian legend Abedi Pele’s children is just 26-years-old but has managed to make a name for himself both on and off the pitch.



The striker, who is currently in exile from the senior national team, the Black Stars shared a very inspiring photo of himself and his two children that everyone is talking about.



The photo captioned “My world” and with all the love surrounding it really tells us that he loves them so much.















My world ❤🙏





A post shared by Jordan Ayew (@jordanayew9) on Nov 2, 2017 at 10:43am PDT





