Togolese Football Star Adebayor Angers Anti-government Protesters...

Related Stories Togolese international Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor has attracted some fury from anti-government protesters after his brief comment on the political crisis in the country.

The captain of the Togolese national team who plays for Turkish top flight football club İstanbul Başakşehir said in a recent interview that the protesters should first think of contributing to the country.



“If the President leaves, will the people without jobs find one more easily? Not sure. We have Libya as an example with Gaddafi. We saw this country with and without him. Libyans are regretting it! The Togolese diaspora in Paris who talk about marching, fly back to the country if you want to march,” he told French media So Foot after some hesitation.



This comment attracted a lot of criticisms from opposition supporters on social media who also said they weren’t surprised because he had supported President Faure Gnassingbe in 2015 during the presidential election.



A 14-party opposition coalition is calling for the resignation of President Faure Gnassingbe, the return of the original 1992 Constitution that stipulates a two five-year term limit for presidents as well as a two-round voting system. They have been protesting since August.



Below are some reactions to Adebayor’s comment.





sostogo @Africa_Palaver

Donc @E_Adebayor pense que sans Faure, les Togolais n'auront pas d'emploie. Tchoo azea, qu'est ce que le football a fait a ton cerveau? T'es déconnecté de la réalité quotidienne au #Togo. Change de camp et rejoint la revolution. #Fauremustgo!





— Farida Nabourema (@Farida_N) November 8, 2017

“So @E_Adebayor thinks without Faure, the Togolese will not be employed. Tchoo, is this what football has done to your brain? You’re disconnected from the reality in Togo. Change camps and join the revolution.”





#Adebayor, it's not because you have a brain in your legs that those of us who have it in our head are stupid. If you enjoy dictatorship so much, transfer to North Korea.

— Farida Nabourema (@Farida_N) November 8, 2017





“Adebayor, he’s the guy who has a private jet, but never lands in Lomé, preferring a land in neighbouring Ghana, but asks people not to demonstrate”.





Adebayor, c'est le gars qui a un jet privé,mais ne descend jamais à Lomé, préférant atterrir au Ghana voisin,mais demande aux gens de ne pas manifester leur ras-le-bol



— Yen Silvestre (@yensilver2010) November 8, 2017