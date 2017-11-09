Frank Acheampong Joins Chinese Club

Related Stories The Ghana winger is now fully owned by Tianjin Teda following a long-term switch on Wednesday



Ghana midfielder Frank Acheampong has joined Chinese side Tianjin Teda on a permanent deal from Belgian giants Anderlecht following a successful loan spell.



The 24-year-old put pen to paper on a long-term contract on Wednesday after initially joining the side on a six-month stint in July.



The Accra-born made 12 league outings and scored four times in the Chinese Super League during the brief period.



"On Wednesday, November 8th, the Chinese club Tianjin Teda decided to exercise the option in the contract of Frank Acheampong," Anderlecht announced via their official website.



"The fast Ghanaian midfielder is finally transferred to the Chinese club.



"The ever-smiling Acheampong has already loaned to the club this summer. Tianjin Teda succeeded, partly thanks to Franky, to keep playing in the first division."



After leaving Ghana, Acheampong played for Thai side Buriram United before joining Anderlecht in 2013.



He made 165 appearances for the Purple and White, scoring 22 times and contributing 21 assists.



He was instrumental as the side lifted the Belgian topflight in 2013, 2014 and 2017.