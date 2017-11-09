We Are Playing For Pride - Asamoah Gyan

Related Stories Ghana Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan insists they are going into the game against Egypt on Sunday with their pride at stake.



The Ghana captain indicated that though they could not make it to the World Cup, they have been very competitive and are eager for a win.



“We have the vim to play and win for the nation, we are playing for pride. Despite the fact that we did not make it to the World Cup, we have been more competitive. A win is going to help us move up in the FIFA ranking and also the game is offering the new players the chance to prove themselves to Ghanaians.” Asamoah Gyan told Media men after training on Tuesday



We are not taking it lightly at all, and I am urging all the fans to be at Cape Coast and support us. Personally, it is going to be my first time playing in the new Cape Coast Stadium. I watched the WAFU and I want to experience the atmosphere.”



The Black Stars have not lost in their last three 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.