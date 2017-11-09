I Don’t Smoke Weed With My 'Rasta'

Stephen Sarfo infront Related Stories Berekum’s Chelsea’s forward Stephen Sarfo has said carrying dreadlocks doesn’t make him a weed smoker.



The recently ended WAFU tournament Golden Boot winner in an interview with Kessben TV rubbished the wrong perception that people with dreadlocks mostly smoke weed [Ganja].



Stephen says though his appearance might be odd he’s a very religious person.



”I’m currently in Kumasi to present my Goalking plaque to my spiritual father who is the head pastor of MOGPA, Rev. Osei Bonsu” Sarfo said.



He added "I don't smoke weed and i don't use my rasta hairstyle to smoke like some people have been doing. I will only go out and worship and after that i will be indoors" Source: Sportsworldghana.com