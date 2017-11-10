Kojo Yankah Hits Out At 'Talkative' Ghana Media...

Related Stories Ghana FA Executive Committee member Kojo Yankah has branded the Ghanaian media as 'talkative' amid criticism of Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah over his latest selection for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt on Sunday.



The outspoken football administrator says picking holes in every situation is unwarranted.

Appiah, has handed debut call-ups to BK Hacken forward Nasiru Mohammed and Waasland-Beveren midfielder Nana Ampomah for the dead-rubber clash in Cape Coast.

There have been growing criticism over the decision to recall Spain-based Mubarak Wakaso after being yanked out of the team in crucial matches.



But Kojo Yankah, who doubles as Western region FA boss, has launched a scathing attack on the local media for their unrepentant criticism of the gaffer. "Leave Akwasi Appiah alone to do his work, the media talks too much. What should we do again, anything we do you will talk about it," he fumed on Takoradi-based Aseda FM. "When the media talks or makes any suggestion it is correct but when the FA talks it is wrong. There is so much talk in the country."



Ghana are already out of the World Cup reckoning after a dismal qualifying campaign, their hopes finally ended in October with one game still to play.



