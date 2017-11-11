Moral In Camp Is Still High Despite Asamoah Gyan's Injury - Wakaso

Related Stories Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso says moral in the Ghana camp is at its apex despite the absence of skipper Asamoah Gyan and Christian Atsu ahead of their final 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Pharoahs of Egypt at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, November 12.



The two players limped out of training and stayed on the sidelines until the end of training session on Wednesday.



Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Saane Daara clearly stated that Atsu had a thigh problem before joining the team on Tuesday.



Though Asamoah Gyan has had greater influence in Coach Kwesi Appiah’s team, Wakaso revealed in an interview that Gyan who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer, will support the team in another capacity since he will be unable to play on Sunday.



“It’s a pity not to have him here but since we are together in Ghana and in camp we still have his spirit behind us, so the moral is still the same. It’s like we still have him around us.”



Wakaso entreated the supporters to throng the Cape Coast stadium in their numbers to come and support the Black Stars.



Atsu is yet to be observed by the medical team to know whether he would be available for the match on Sunday whiles Gyan had a scan on Thursday to determine the extent of his injury.