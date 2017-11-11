Hearts Of Oak Turns 106 Years Today

Related Stories Today marks the 106 birthday of Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak.



The Phobians two weeks ago were hoping to win the MTN FA Cup so that their birthday will be a fruitful one but they failed to win trophy after they lost 3-1 to their rivals Asante Kotoko



The Accra giants have struggled for on-the-pitch success in recent times.



The last time they won the Ghana Premier League was back in 2009. Source: Ghanacrusader.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.